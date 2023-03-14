Local State of Emergency in Marion County canceled

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Marion County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management says it has rescinded the local State of Emergency.

It was canceled at 3 p.m. Tuesday, officials said.

Officials said declaring the local State of Emergency provided support to first responders and Division of Highways crews responding to the weather event caused by hazardous road conditions.

More than 50 accidents were reported Tuesday morning, shutting down several critical highways, including I-79.

Currently, all roads are reported to be passable and back to normal operations after crews worked to clear and treat roadways.

Road conditions have caused the Marion County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to declare a local State of Emergency.

The Marion County Emergency Management asks drivers to stay off the roadways until the Division of Highways treats the roadways.

Officials said there were 51 accidents due to road conditions from 7-10 a.m.

This comes after I-79 was shut down for about three hours after “extreme slick road conditions” caused several accidents.

Officials say to give yourself lots of extra time and to use extreme caution if you have to be on the roads.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.