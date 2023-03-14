Man dead in crash involving 2 tractor-trailers and passenger vehicle

By Ryan Murphy and Kimberly Donahue
Mar. 14, 2023
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash that involved two tractor-trailers and a passenger vehicle on U.S. 35, Point Pleasant Fire Chief Jeremy Bryant said.

The wreck was reported at 1:40 p.m. and snarled traffic in that area, including on the Silver Memorial Bridge which has since reopened. The crash happened at the entrance of the Silver Memorial Bridge.

Bryant said the man who died was the driver of the passenger vehicle.

He said all three vehicles involved were heading toward Gallia County, Ohio. One tractor-trailer hit the rear of the passenger car, which shoved it into the other semi.

It is unknown if any charges will be filed. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

