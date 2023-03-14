Marion County superintendent ‘exceeds’ BOE’s expectations

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Marion County Board of Education is on board with the district’s leader.

The BOE met for an executive session Monday afternoon for its annual performance review of Superintendent Donna Heston.

The BOE set the following five goals for Heston to meet this school year:

Increase student growth

Increase community engagement

Increase family engagement

Reduce the county’s personnel surplus

Create a safe learning environment

So far, board members say Dr. Heston is exceeding expectations.

“It is unanimous by this board that Superintendent Heston has exceeded or met all goals established by this Board of Education,” said Donna Costello, Marion County Board President. “Also, Marion County, the Board is pleased with the work and the commitment that Dr. Heston has shown to Marion County Schools.”

Education officials said Heston created presentations based on each of these goals, highlighting the progress made.

Heston said it’s an honor to serve Marion County Schools.

