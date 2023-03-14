Mountain snow today, warmer temperatures tomorrow!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After snow showers pushed in yesterday, today will be another day of chilly temperatures, cloudy skies, and even snow showers, with most of the snow in the mountains. As for how long these conditions will last, find out in the video above!

A low-pressure system brought cloudy skies and snow showers to our region yesterday, but today, it will be east of us, dragging cooler air and some more moisture from the northwest into our region. As a result, this morning and afternoon, skies will be cloudy, with snow showers pushing in at times. Most of the snow showers will be concentrated in the mountain counties, as the moisture interacts with the higher elevations and cools. These snow showers will last throughout the afternoon and evening hours, leading to some snow accumulation. In fact, while the lowlands will only see trace amounts of snowfall, the mountain counties could see up to 4″ or more, which means slick roads are likely. Combined with wind gusts above 40 mph in the mountain counties, which could blow around unsecured items and cause issues with tree branches and wind chills, the National Weather Service has the highlands under a Winter Weather Advisory until 2 PM, and under a Wind Advisory until 8 AM tomorrow. Meanwhile, skies will be cloudy and the lowlands will remain dry, with west-northwest winds of 10-15 mph and highs in the low-30s.

After midnight, most of the snow showers will be gone, leaving only a few snow flurries and allowing clouds to break up. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-20s. Tomorrow, a high-pressure system will clear out skies, leading to mostly sunny conditions. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-40s, slightly below average for this time of year. Warmer temperatures are expected on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper-50s on both days. Then on Friday, a cold front will push in from out west, bringing rain showers into our region. Rain chances seem to be highest in the mid-morning to mid-evening hours based on models as of this morning, but there is uncertainty, so we’re watching carefully. Over the weekend, a cool, dry air mass will settle in and result in partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-40s. In short, today will be chilly and cloudy, with snow showers, tomorrow and Thursday will be warm and clear, and St. Patrick’s Day will be rainy.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: In the lowlands, expect snow flurries in the morning and cloudy skies this afternoon. The mountain counties will continue seeing snow showers well into the evening. West-northwest winds of 10-20 mph. High: 35.

Tonight: Cloudy skies. West-northwest winds of 10-15 mph. Low: 26.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. West-northwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 50.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 63.

