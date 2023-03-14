POLICE: Man leaves suspected explosive device in Preston County driveway

Brandon Leggett
Brandon Leggett(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBRIGHT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man has been charged after officers say he left a suspected explosive device in a driveway.

Law enforcement went to a home on Second St. in Albright on Monday and found an explosive device that consisted of a wick that led to a can with a pill bottle inside of it with pellets and a powder residue that appeared to be gun powder inside the bottle, according to a criminal complaint.

The West Virginia State Police Explosive Response Team went to the scene and rendered the device safe.

37-year-old Brandon Leggett, of Albright, allegedly left the device there after a confrontation with a person about trespassing on the property.

Court documents say video surveillance at the home showed Leggett walk past the driveway two-to-three hours before the device was found.

When deputies executed a search warrant, officers said Leggett handed them shotgun shells and the cap to the pill bottle used in the device. He also told them he left the device in the driveway.

Leggett has been charged with illegal possession of destructive devices. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

