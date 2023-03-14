Richard McClain “Rick” Davis, 73, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

Rick was born Monday, September 5, 1949, in Hamilton, OH, a son of the late Richard Davis and Ruth Ayers Davis. On January 28, 1983, in Wolfeboro, NH, he was married to the former Linda Ervin, who survives. They had celebrated forty years of marriage.

Also left to cherish Rick’s memory is one son, Ronald William Wright of Elkins, four grandchildren, Collin Davis Wright, Ronald Wright, Zechariah Wright, and Dawn Wright, six great grandchildren, Mason Wyatt Wright, Annalise Rose Wright, Wyatt Wright, Lynleigh Wright, Olivia Wright, and Molly Wright, and many friends. Preceding Rick in death besides his parents was one son, John Allen Wright and one sister, Deborah Keniston.

Rick was a graduate of Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, NH and had attended college at the University of Southern California. He had served with the United States Navy during Vietnam where is primary responsibility was that of radioman. He had worked throughout his life in radio including working at the Greenbank Radio Astronomy Observatory and had worked as a survey supervisor for the National Institute of Health. He enjoyed building model ships, and he had a passion for anything related to trains from steam engines to model trains. Rick attended the Elkins Family Worship Center, and he was a great helper and worker as a sound technician at the church until his health prevented him from continuing.

Visitation will be held at Elkins Family Worship Center on Taylor Avenue in Elkins on Friday, March 17, 2023, from 4pm until 5pm, the funeral hour. Pastor John Taylor will officiate, and full military honors will be conducted by members of the Naval Honor Guard, H.W. Daniels Post #29, American Legion, and Tygarts Valley Post #3647, Veterans of Foreign Wars. Rick’s request for cremation will then be honored.

The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Richard McClain “Rick” Davis.

Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

