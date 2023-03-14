Snowshoe Mountain extends ski season

SNOWSHOE, W.Va (WDTV) - Snowshoe Mountain has announced that it will extend its ski season after recent snowfall in the area.

The resort’s ski season was originally scheduled to close on March 26, but it said on Tuesday ski season will be extended through Sunday, April 2.

More than a foot of natural snow and extended periods of cold has allowed the resort to continue using its snowmaking system to continue making snow, officials said.

According to Snowshoe officials, ski conditions on the mountain are as good as they’ve been all season.

“Our team has done an outstanding job this winter in spite of some challenging weather, and now we’re finally getting some help from Mother Nature.” said Patti Duncan, Snowshoe Mountain President & COO. “We’ve got the most open terrain in the region, and conditions are fantastic. We’re excited to extend the season and give our guests some extra opportunities to get in on the fun. Our season passholders will be able say they’ve skied in 6 months of the year here at the ‘Shoe.’”

