Warmer temperatures persist through Friday, then a chillier weekend

Rain moves through NCWV on Friday.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s been a snowy day here in NCWV, but those snow showers will taper off tonight, not accumulating to much more. The next few days will see a rise in temperatures, but a system bringing rain showers on Friday will drop us back to below average temps for the weekend. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

