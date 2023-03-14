Warmer temperatures persist through Friday, then a chillier weekend
Rain moves through NCWV on Friday.
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s been a snowy day here in NCWV, but those snow showers will taper off tonight, not accumulating to much more. The next few days will see a rise in temperatures, but a system bringing rain showers on Friday will drop us back to below average temps for the weekend. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
