Webster Co. bridge getting replaced after residents express safety concerns

Webster Springs Bridge
Webster Springs Bridge(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways plans to shut down a Webster County road to begin work to repair and replace a bridge.

The bridge along Grassy Run Rd. is currently covered in metal plates.

The WVDOH’s announcement comes one day after residents expressed concern over the bridge’s safety to 5 News.

Webster Springs residents concerned over bridge safety

Residents in the area said the bus stop had been moved further up the road to avoid going over the bridge and said it’s only a matter of time before a serious incident happens.

“People are afraid to come across there now -- that metal might hold you up for a little while, but how long is it going to hold before it busts completely through and the plates will go with it when it goes,” one resident said.

WVDOH crews will be removing the superstructure before pouring abutment caps and putting down new steel and timber decks.

Officials said the road closure is expected to last two weeks.

