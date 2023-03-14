Wrecks shutdown strech of I-79, other roadways

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Several wrecks on snowy roads led to a stretch of I-79 and other busy roadways being shut down Tuesday morning.

A crash around 6:20 a.m. left northbound lanes of I-79 closed near mile marker 142 near the Marion and Monongalia County line.

The crash led to major traffic delays.

The Valley Volunteer Fire Department said there were multiple vehicle accidents due to “extreme slick road conditions.”

I-79 reopened about three hours later.

Another crash snarled traffic on US-250 (Husky Hwy.) near Farmington.

No injuries had been reported in the crashes.

