Wrecks shutdown strech of I-79, other roadways

A crash around 6:20 a.m. left northbound lanes of I-79 closed near mile marker 142 near the Marion and Monongalia County line.
Crash closes portion of I-79 near mile marker 142
Crash closes portion of I-79 near mile marker 142(WV511)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Several wrecks on snowy roads led to a stretch of I-79 and other busy roadways being shut down Tuesday morning.

A crash around 6:20 a.m. left northbound lanes of I-79 closed near mile marker 142 near the Marion and Monongalia County line.

The crash led to major traffic delays.

The Valley Volunteer Fire Department said there were multiple vehicle accidents due to “extreme slick road conditions.”

I-79 reopened about three hours later.

Another crash snarled traffic on US-250 (Husky Hwy.) near Farmington.

No injuries had been reported in the crashes.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus and police lights graphic.
Area school bus driver arrested on DUI charges after almost crashing on route
Caine Vanhorn
Man shoots at another man in Harrison Co. hotel parking lot, police say
Traci Wolfe
Two children injured in Gilmer County crash, woman charged
Michael McHenry and Garrett DeBerry
Two men charged with armed robbery, leading police on high-speed chase
Bridgeport PD asking for help identifying suspect in fraud complaint
Bridgeport PD asking for help identifying suspect in fraud complaint

Latest News

Bridgeport City Council.
Bridgeport City Council postpones vote on policy change that would allow alcohol at the Citynet Center for special events
Bill providing bonuses to retired public employees becomes law
Bill offering bonuses to some retired public employees becomes law
Webster Springs Bridge
Webster Springs residents concerned over bridge safety
Webster Springs residents concerned about bridge safety