WV Dance Company returning to Robinson Grand

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials with the Robinson Grand announced Tuesday morning WV Dance Company is returning next month.

The WV Dance Company’s performance is an interactive, multicultural event that brings the world to life through the art of movement, music, magical props, and costumes.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome the state’s premier professional dance company to the Robinson Grand stage,” said Jason A Young, program manager at The Robinson Grand. “This homegrown troupe has 45 years of experience creating spectacular, crowd-pleasing dance performances.”

The dance concert is scheduled for Sunday, April 30 at 4 p.m. They were last at the Robinson Grand last April.

“This early April dance concert is guaranteed to be a top quality cultural experience at one of the state’s best venues for the performing arts,” said Young.

The WV Dance Company performance at the Robinson Grand is supported in part through a grant from the West Virginia Division of Arts, Culture, and History.

Tickets start at $13 and are available now to Friends of the Robinson Grand. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m.

All tickets can be purchased online here or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at (855)-773-6283.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.