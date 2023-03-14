WVDOH accepting bids to rebuild Harrison County road

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways is accepting bids for several projects, including one to rebuild a washed-out Harrison County road.

The project will build several stone buttresses for reinforcement along Hideaway Rd. near the town of West Milford.

Officials said it is part of a bigger project to rebuild Hideaway Rd. after portions of the road washed out.

WVDOH had previously built a series of piling walls to shore up embankments along the washed-out sections of road.

The project is already paid for with funding from Gov. Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program, officials said.

The project is part of a bid letting on Tuesday that also includes the following projects:

Pierce to Leadmine paving. (Tucker County)

Belva Road paving. (Fayette County)

Pipestem Road paving. (Summers County)

Buckeye to Price paving. (Pocahontas County)

Palestine to Elizabeth paving. (Wirt County)

Pricetown to Weston Road paving. (Lewis County)

Athens to Speedway paving. (Mercer County)

Frankford Road paving. (Greenbrier County)

Hanover to Ikes Fork paving. (Wyoming County)

Roadway striping. (Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, and Monongalia counties)

Roadway striping. (Calhoun, Jackson, Roane, and Wood counties)

Holly to Diana Road paving. (Webster County)

Brandywine to Westside paving. (Pendleton County)

Roadway striping. (Boone, Clay, Kanawha, and Mason counties)

Roadway striping. (Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, and Mingo counties)

Roadway striping. (Grant, Hardy, and Mineral counties)

Bud Ridge to Hillsdale Tollgate paving. (Monroe County)

Clendenin Street ADA ramps. (Kanawha County)

West Montgomery to East Bank ADA ramps. (Kanawha County)

Hideaway Road Phase II. (Harrison County)

Guardrail replacements. (Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph, and Tucker counties)

Bethany Pike to Elm Grove paving. (Ohio County)

Reflective pavement markers. (Statewide)

Stumptown to Linn guardrails. (Gilmer County)

Kimball to Northfork paving. (McDowell County)

Cold Springs to Moorefield paving. (Hardy County)

Guardrail end replacements. (District 7)

Seymourville to Possum Hollow paving. (Grant County)

Johnstown Road traffic signals, Beckley. (Raleigh County)

Airport Road to Glade Creek paving. (Raleigh County)

Several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage. In cases where a bid is above the Engineer’s Estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources, and whether sufficient reasons exist for the differences in estimates.

When the Division of Highways has a project that is determined to be best constructed by a contractor, it is processed through the bid letting system. A letting is a scheduled opportunity for contractors to review and bid on several construction projects at one time.

