Animal facility to be discussed at Elkins commission meeting
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Earlier this month, volunteers were clashing with a Randolph County commissioner about a local humane society.
A county commissioner proposed making it a county-run facility.
Volunteers clash with commissioner over humane society
Some had concerns this new model would create a kill shelter, but Commissioner Chris Siler, who proposed the idea, said that’s not the case.
Humane Society employees told 5 News they feel they can provide better care than what the county could offer.
The issue will not be addressed in Thursday’s commission meeting at 1:30 p.m.
