Animal facility to be discussed at Elkins commission meeting

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Earlier this month, volunteers were clashing with a Randolph County commissioner about a local humane society.

A county commissioner proposed making it a county-run facility.

Some had concerns this new model would create a kill shelter, but Commissioner Chris Siler, who proposed the idea, said that’s not the case.

Humane Society employees told 5 News they feel they can provide better care than what the county could offer.

The issue will not be addressed in Thursday’s commission meeting at 1:30 p.m.

