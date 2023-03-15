Authorities searching for missing teen last known to be in Bridgeport

15-year-old Jenna Tollet is missing from Groveport, Ohio, according to a release.
15-year-old Jenna Tollet is missing from Groveport, Ohio, according to a release.(Groveport Police Department / Facebook: Bridgeport Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are searching for a missing teen that was last known to be in Harrison County.

15-year-old Jenna Tollet is missing from Groveport, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus, according to a release.

The Bridgeport Police Department says her last known location was in the Bridgeport area.

Anyone who sees Tollet or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Below is the social media post from the BPD:

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of snow on the roads on Jan. 6, 2022.
Local State of Emergency in Marion County canceled
Two charged with stealing $650K from Morgantown medical practice
James Burton, Jordan Conway, Kimberly Creasman, and Shyanne Carpenter are all facing various...
400 grams of fentanyl found in Fairmont hotel room, 4 charged in drug bust
Brandon Leggett
POLICE: Man leaves suspected explosive device in Preston County driveway
Crash closes portion of I-79 near mile marker 142
Wrecks shutdown strech of I-79, other roadways

Latest News

Unclaimed property returns continue record pace, W.Va. treasurer says
23-year-old Nicholas Granata is one student from the University of Calabria in Italy who is...
Fairmont State welcomes international student for graduate studies
DHHR: West Virginia surpasses 8,000 COVID-19 deaths
Paul Wilburn
Morgantown man threatens to shoot city clerks, police say