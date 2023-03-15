Authorities searching for missing teen last known to be in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are searching for a missing teen that was last known to be in Harrison County.

15-year-old Jenna Tollet is missing from Groveport, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus, according to a release.

The Bridgeport Police Department says her last known location was in the Bridgeport area.

Anyone who sees Tollet or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Below is the social media post from the BPD:

