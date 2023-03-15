Body shops seeing more pothole-related damage

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The workers at Glotfelty Tire Center in Bridgeport are keeping busy these days.

They said they’re seeing more and more people coming in with vehicles damaged from hitting potholes.

“We had 5 different vehicles actually towed in, in one day from a pothole on 79.”

Betsy Weekley keeps the books for the shop, she said the most common damage they see is cracked or busted wheels and alignment issues.

It can be tough to avoid potholes, and some of the repair bills can be tough to swallow.

“Hundreds to thousands of dollars. I mean it depends, like we’ve had bad parts where it’s broken a wheel barring or ball joint. I mean if they hit it hard enough.”

According to a study by AAA, pothole damage costs Americans about $3 billion annually.

Weekly said the best way to avoid them is to be cautious.

“Of course, everyone flies on 79 so they didn’t see it or of course saw it at the last minute and didn’t have enough time to get over. So, that’s the main thing slow down and keep an eye out for them. I mean state road is trying to fix them.”

5 News reached out to DOH officials to ask about their plans for repairs but didn’t hear back.

However, the agency said in a news release crews will be out filling potholes in Harrison and Marion County throughout Thursday.

