BREAKING: Police on scene of reported shooting outside Grafton

911 officials were unable to confirm injuries, but say the scene is safe
Police on scene of reported shooting outside Grafton, WV
Police on scene of reported shooting outside Grafton, WV(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Police and first responders are on the scene of a reported shooting along Glady Run Road outside Grafton.

Initial 911 calls were reported around 8:00 Tuesday night.

A 5 News reporter on the scene observed police cruisers outside a residence on the road.

5 News was able to confirm with 911 officials that the area is safe, and no one is in danger. However, they were not able to confirm any injuries associated with the shooting.

This is a developing story. You can stay with 5 News for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Snow squall leads to more than 50 crashes, State of Emergency in Marion County
