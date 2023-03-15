BREAKING: Police on scene of reported shooting outside Grafton

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Police and first responders are on the scene of a reported shooting along Glady Run Road outside Grafton.

Initial 911 calls were reported around 8:00 Tuesday night.

A 5 News reporter on the scene observed police cruisers outside a residence on the road.

5 News was able to confirm with 911 officials that the area is safe, and no one is in danger. However, they were not able to confirm any injuries associated with the shooting.

This is a developing story. You can stay with 5 News for the latest.

