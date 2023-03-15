DHHR: West Virginia surpasses 8,000 COVID-19 deaths

(WDBJ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia DHHR reports there have officially been more than 8,000 deaths in the state attributed to COVID-19.

In the past week, the DHHR says 29 people have died from COVID-19, pushing the number of COVID-19 deaths to 8,005.

West Virginia surpassed 7,000 deaths from COVID-19 last June and 6,000 deaths in February 2022.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for most people ages 6 months and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.

