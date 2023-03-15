First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

She brought Sephora, a very beautiful cat, with her and talked about keeping a cat that likes to wonder indoors and a raffle the humane society is holding that benefits the shelter.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of snow on the roads on Jan. 6, 2022.
Local State of Emergency in Marion County canceled
Two charged with stealing $650K from Morgantown medical practice
James Burton, Jordan Conway, Kimberly Creasman, and Shyanne Carpenter are all facing various...
400 grams of fentanyl found in Fairmont hotel room, 4 charged in drug bust
Brandon Leggett
POLICE: Man leaves suspected explosive device in Preston County driveway
Crash closes portion of I-79 near mile marker 142
Wrecks shutdown strech of I-79, other roadways

Latest News

Animal control facility to be discussed at Elkins commission meeting
Tucker County EMS undergoing recertification amidst budget challenges
Tucker County EMS undergoing recertification amidst budget challenges
5 INVESTIGATES: 911 call was made about student abuse at North Elementary
Morgantown man threatens to shoot city clerks, police say
Man charged with threatening officer while being arrested