First at 4 Forum: Robbie Robinson

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Robbie Robinson with the American Legion Mountaineer Boy’s State joined First at 4 on Tuesday.

He talked about how to sign up for the boy’s state camp, how kids can prepare for going to the camp, and networking opportunities available at the camp.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.