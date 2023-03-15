Investigation regarding an incident at North Elementary is close to being over

Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Superintendent of Monongalia County Schools Eddie Campbell told 5 News investigators were getting close to wrapping up their investigation revolving around an incident at North Elementary in February that put two school administrators on leave.

A letter sent to parents by Campbell called what happened a “sensitive matter,” but no details about what happened had been publicly released.

At the Monongalia County Board of Education meeting on February 28, a parent shared that she was concerned about her child and what went on.

She had asked to see a video of the incident to know what capacity her child was involved.

Campbell explained before the video could be shown. They needed to take privacy measures.

He said since that meeting the parent was able to set up a time to come in and view the recording.

The two administrators were still on leave at the recommendation of the investigators findings thus far.

However, only one out of the three other staff members that were put on leave remained there.

Campbell anticipated the full investigation to be finished soon.

