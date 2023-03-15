Local business named WV Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year

The Custard Stand
The Custard Stand(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County business and its owner have been named the WV Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year.

The Small Business Administration has named Angie Cowger, majority owner of Custard Stand Chili and The Custard Stand Restaurant, the WV Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year.

“I’m beyond thrilled with this award and can’t wait to celebrate with the other winners and nominees,” Angie said. “We say we’re woman-owned and family-run. And most of our employees are women.”

Her nomination focused on the company’s performance in 2022, adding over 1,000 stores and surpassing annual sales goals. The nomination also spotlighted her passion for giving back to her community and West Virginia.

Angie will be honored May 3 in Fairmont, along with WV Small Business of the Year winner Anthony & Heather Wheeler of Paris Signs and WV Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year winner Anne Perella of A & J Sewing.

