Man charged with threatening officer while being arrested

Roy Lahman
Roy Lahman(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged in Upshur County after officers said he made several threats while being arrested.

Authorities were notified around 8 p.m. on Tuesday of a woman and 30-year-old Roy Lahman trying to start fights at a drug store in Buckhannon before leaving and driving to a fast food restaurant, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers spoke to Lahman, he allegedly made threats about going to jail and making officers fight him.

Following several failed warnings to stop, officers said they arrested Lahman. When they handcuffed him, he grabbed an officer’s finger and “refused to let go.”

Officers said they had to hit Lahman in the ribs to make him let go of the officer’s finger.

Lahman then began threatening violence to the officer and his family, including “getting [the officer’s] kids off the bus and beating their eyes out” when he gets out of jail, according to court documents.

Authorities said Lahman continued threatening officers while being taken to jail.

Lahman has been charged with terroristic threats. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $75,000 cash-only bond.

