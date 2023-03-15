Mild, clear middle of the week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After seeing snow and cool temperatures these past few days, today will bring nicer conditions, with sunny skies and mild temperatures. As for how long the nice weather will last, find out in the video above!

After a low-pressure system and upper-level trough brought snow showers and cold temperatures into our region these past few days, those systems will push east and a high-pressure system will move in from out west today, giving us nicer conditions. This afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with light westerly winds. Temperatures will reach the upper-40s in the lowlands and mid-40s in the highlands, a few degrees below average for March but still warmer than the past few days. Tonight, a few clouds will push in from out west, leading to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-20s. Then tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, as cloud cover builds in from out west. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-15 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-50s to low-60s, a few degrees above average for March. Then on Friday morning, rain showers will lift into our region ahead of a cold front out west, bringing some rain into our region. Rain chances from the system will last into the evening hours, so that may affect any St. Patrick’s Day plans you have. Not much rain is expected, about 0.2″ to 0.3″ of rain. Thereafter, a cool air mass will settle into West Virginia over the weekend, leading to partly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s. So this weekend will be chilly and clear. Then on Monday, which is the spring equinox, warmer temperatures are expected, with highs in the low-50s. Thereafter, throughout next week, temperatures will be in the 50s, around average for this time of year, and skies will be partly cloudy. In short, today and tomorrow will be mild and clear, Friday will bring some rain, and after a chilly, clear weekend, warmer temperatures are expected next week.

Today: Clouds this morning, transitioning to sunny skies this afternoon. West-northwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 48.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 29.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. South-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 63.

Friday: Cloudy skies, with rain showers in the morning and steady rainfall in the afternoon. Southwest winds of 10-20 mph. High: 60.

