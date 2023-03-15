Morgantown man threatens to shoot city clerks, police say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man has been charged after officers say he threatened to shoot city clerks.

Officers said 54-year-old Paul Wilburn, of Morgantown, told Morgantown City Clerk employees he would “get a gun and shoot them” on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities said he also made hand gestures of shooting and pointing at the employees.

Wilburn has been charged with threats of terroristic acts. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $15,000 bond.

