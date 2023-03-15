NCWV Airport aims to enhance, add flights with Allegiant

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials with the North Central West Virginia Airport are aiming to enhance and add flights with Allegiant in an upcoming conference.

Airport Director Rick Rock will be heading to the annual Allegiant Conference on April 18-20 in Las Vegas to meet and discuss how things are going with the destination service provider.

“We got there with the thought we’re going to be able to prove to them we’re worth additional routes to existing service or new service,” said Rock. “They’re such an important partner, and so good to what we’re trying to accomplish that we want to see our scorecard with them, so to speak, and make sure it’s good.”

Since adding its first destination flight to Orlando in 2013, additional flights to Myrtle Beach, Destin and Tampa-St. Petersburg, Florida have been added.

Rock said there has been one destination Allegiant has been expanding to that gets brought up frequently at the airport.

“They’ve been adding service to Nashville, and that’s the one city we get more feedback on than any as far as interest,” said Rock. “It is an up and coming destination with country music, the bachelorette capital of the world, and so much more. We’d certainly like to be connected with them and hope they will hear our case.”

Rock also said the airport would love to have a presence in the northeast market, such as Boston and Newark. He believes this market would support those destinations.

“With that, we already have a presence on the west coast of Florida, and we want to be able to continue to support those flights and not have the possibility of cannibalizing them with another to the region,” said Rock. “At the same time, that is a flight both parties can look into. Like all of the suggestions we make, it is Allegiant that will make the call.”

Rock said there is only one reason a small airport like NCWV Airport is able to offer the flights it currently offers.

“We have no one to thank but our passengers,” said Rock. “They continue to use the service and we’ll continue to work to add to it.”

