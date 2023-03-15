The family and friends of Philip L. Hickman has the unfortunate news of his passing on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Tygart center in Fairmont, WVA. He was the son of Hilda Joan Hickman. He was born in Elizabeth, WVA December 19, 1948.

One of his proudest achievements, he was a Marine Corp vet that served in the Vietnam War. Afterwards he relocated to Wooster, Ohio where he spent most of his adult years working as a laborer for Regal Ware and later at The International Paper Mill. After he retired he relocated to Fairmont,WVA where he spent time playing music at veteran functions and nursing homes. He enjoyed playing and entertaining with his guitar and spending time on Facebook posting many delicious recipes and food entrees. He was a man of faith and had a sense of humor even until the end where he was still cracking jokes to the nursing staff.

He leaves behind a Son, Phil Hickman, daughter in law Joyce Hickman, a granddaughter Madelyn Hickman all of Cleveland, OH, step daughter Teresa Tinney and granddaughter Chamone Russel of Canton, OH, aunt Alma McElfresh and cousins Darlene and Tim McElfresh of Wooster OH, family in Pennsylvania Beverly Linn Bell and Danielle Linn McVickers and many other cousins, and friends of Fairmont WVA, John Riley, and Jim Riley. He was preceded in death by sons Tad and Jimmy Hickman by previous marriage, and Judy Riley.

I would also like to give a special thanks to the wonderful and caring staff of Tygart Center who cared for Phil over the last few years.

There will be a graveside memorial service held at West Virginia National Cemetery, Grafton, WV Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jim Zinn officiating. Full military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Honor Guard assisted by the U.S. Marines.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

