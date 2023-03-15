Tucker County cruises to State Semifinals

Mountain Lions defeat East Hardy 77-51
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountain Lions came to play.

The two seeded Tucker County Mountain Lions Boy’s Basketball team defeated East Hardy 77-51 Wednesday afternoon to advance to the state semifinals. Highlights from the game can be seen above.

Tucker County Box Score

NamePointsFG3FGFTReboundsAssistsBlocksSteals
Trevan Bonner178-131-20-03400
Levi Bennett144-84-52-25110
Maddox Anderson92-40-15-61603
Ashton Lycliter105-80-00-08120
Owen Knotts52-31-20-18301
Ethan Rosenau63-70-30-05100
Dominick Mullenax41-30-02-20000
Garrett Wilfong125-80-02-28212

