Tucker County cruises to State Semifinals

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountain Lions came to play.

The two seeded Tucker County Mountain Lions Boy’s Basketball team defeated East Hardy 77-51 Wednesday afternoon to advance to the state semifinals. Highlights from the game can be seen above.

Tucker County Box Score

Name Points FG 3FG FT Rebounds Assists Blocks Steals Trevan Bonner 17 8-13 1-2 0-0 3 4 0 0 Levi Bennett 14 4-8 4-5 2-2 5 1 1 0 Maddox Anderson 9 2-4 0-1 5-6 1 6 0 3 Ashton Lycliter 10 5-8 0-0 0-0 8 1 2 0 Owen Knotts 5 2-3 1-2 0-1 8 3 0 1 Ethan Rosenau 6 3-7 0-3 0-0 5 1 0 0 Dominick Mullenax 4 1-3 0-0 2-2 0 0 0 0 Garrett Wilfong 12 5-8 0-0 2-2 8 2 1 2

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.