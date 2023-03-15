Tucker County cruises to State Semifinals
Mountain Lions defeat East Hardy 77-51
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountain Lions came to play.
The two seeded Tucker County Mountain Lions Boy’s Basketball team defeated East Hardy 77-51 Wednesday afternoon to advance to the state semifinals. Highlights from the game can be seen above.
Tucker County Box Score
|Name
|Points
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Blocks
|Steals
|Trevan Bonner
|17
|8-13
|1-2
|0-0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|Levi Bennett
|14
|4-8
|4-5
|2-2
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Maddox Anderson
|9
|2-4
|0-1
|5-6
|1
|6
|0
|3
|Ashton Lycliter
|10
|5-8
|0-0
|0-0
|8
|1
|2
|0
|Owen Knotts
|5
|2-3
|1-2
|0-1
|8
|3
|0
|1
|Ethan Rosenau
|6
|3-7
|0-3
|0-0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Dominick Mullenax
|4
|1-3
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett Wilfong
|12
|5-8
|0-0
|2-2
|8
|2
|1
|2
