Warmer Weather Expected to End the Week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We have seen a very unseasonable week so far with temperatures well below average and even some snow showers throughout the last couple of days. Today was the first day we saw significant sunlight since the change of the clocks, leading to a visible sunset around 7:30pm as well. Despite the chilly conditions today with temperatures well below average, we will see those temperatures jump above average thanks to a kick of warm air from the south tomorrow. Watch Michael Moranelli’s full forecast for the details.

Have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.