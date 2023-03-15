WV High School State Tournament Day 1 Recap

Clay-Battelle and Morgantown punch tickets to the semifinals
Clay-Battelle vs Webster County
Clay-Battelle vs Webster County(WDTV)
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The first day of the West Virginia High School Boy’s State Tournament is in the books. Here is a recap of the action from day 1:

AAAA

Quarterfinals

1 Morgantown 64 - 8 Bridgeport 39

5 South Charleston 44 - 4 Huntington 67

3 Parkersburg South 77 - 6 Hedgesville 56

7 Jefferson 52 - 2 George Washington 47

Semifinal Matchups

1 Morgantown vs 4 Huntington

3 Parkersburg South vs 7 Jefferson

A

Quarterfinals

1 James Monroe 74 - 8 Cameron 32

5 Webster County 52 - 4 Clay-Battelle 60

Semifinals

1 James Monroe vs 4 Clay-Battelle

The second half of Class A and Class AA will be in action on Wednesday. Stick with 5 Sports on Twitter @tylerkennett, @atticuspead and @wdtvsports for more live and postgame coverage of every team in our coverage area.

