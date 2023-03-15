WV High School State Tournament Day 1 Recap
Clay-Battelle and Morgantown punch tickets to the semifinals
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The first day of the West Virginia High School Boy’s State Tournament is in the books. Here is a recap of the action from day 1:
AAAA
Quarterfinals
1 Morgantown 64 - 8 Bridgeport 39
5 South Charleston 44 - 4 Huntington 67
3 Parkersburg South 77 - 6 Hedgesville 56
7 Jefferson 52 - 2 George Washington 47
Semifinal Matchups
1 Morgantown vs 4 Huntington
3 Parkersburg South vs 7 Jefferson
A
Quarterfinals
1 James Monroe 74 - 8 Cameron 32
5 Webster County 52 - 4 Clay-Battelle 60
Semifinals
1 James Monroe vs 4 Clay-Battelle
The second half of Class A and Class AA will be in action on Wednesday. Stick with 5 Sports on Twitter @tylerkennett, @atticuspead and @wdtvsports for more live and postgame coverage of every team in our coverage area.
