W.Va. DHHR and DEP announce drinking water working group following proposed EPA regulations

The West Virginia Departments of Health and Human Resources and Environmental Protection are making new strides to address drinking water contamination,
By Chase Campbell
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Following the announcement on March 14 of newly proposed PFAS regulations from the Environmental Protection Agency, DHHR and DEP have announced the formation of a new working group to develop plans to treat drinking water for two so called “forever chemicals,” PFOA and PFOS.

The group will collaborate with public water systems in the state to develop treatment plans to help remove the potentially carcinogenic chemicals from drinking water.

During an administrative briefing earlier today, state health officer Dr. Matt Christiansen said he expects the new proposed EPA regulations to be within reach for the state. ““We believe that these proposed maximum contaminant levels for PFAS are achievable for the majority of our water systems here in West Virginia,” Christiansen said. “Some public water systems will need to install some new level of additional treatment or mitigation for these chemicals, but we will continue to reach out to them, be in communication with those systems, and support them in their efforts to protect public health in West Virginia and ensure a healthy water supply throughout the state.”

West Virginia also recently received $18.9 million from the EPA to help treat drinking water.

A release from DHHR said the agency will coordinate with communities impacted by contamination to administer those funds.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of reported shooting outside Grafton, WV
Police respond to reported shooting outside Grafton
North Elementary School in Morgantown
5 INVESTIGATES: 911 call was made about student abuse at North Elementary
Paul Wilburn
Morgantown man threatens to shoot city clerks, police say
Roy Lahman
Man charged with threatening officer while being arrested
FILE PHOTO of snow on the roads on Jan. 6, 2022.
Local State of Emergency in Marion County canceled

Latest News

Toni's Ice Cream in Clarksburg will reopen on April 17.
Clarksburg restaurant with decades of history reopening
WVU vs. Maryland
Watch WVU-Maryland on WDTV
Washington Ave. fire Clarksburg.
Fire at what the fire marshal says was a condemned Clarksburg house is under investigation
Tucker County vs East Hardy Highlights
Tucker County vs East Hardy Highlights