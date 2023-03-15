W.Va. DHHR and DEP announce drinking water working group following proposed EPA regulations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Following the announcement on March 14 of newly proposed PFAS regulations from the Environmental Protection Agency, DHHR and DEP have announced the formation of a new working group to develop plans to treat drinking water for two so called “forever chemicals,” PFOA and PFOS.

The group will collaborate with public water systems in the state to develop treatment plans to help remove the potentially carcinogenic chemicals from drinking water.

During an administrative briefing earlier today, state health officer Dr. Matt Christiansen said he expects the new proposed EPA regulations to be within reach for the state. ““We believe that these proposed maximum contaminant levels for PFAS are achievable for the majority of our water systems here in West Virginia,” Christiansen said. “Some public water systems will need to install some new level of additional treatment or mitigation for these chemicals, but we will continue to reach out to them, be in communication with those systems, and support them in their efforts to protect public health in West Virginia and ensure a healthy water supply throughout the state.”

West Virginia also recently received $18.9 million from the EPA to help treat drinking water.

A release from DHHR said the agency will coordinate with communities impacted by contamination to administer those funds.

