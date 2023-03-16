Applications still being accepted for 84th annual Mountaineer Boys State

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rising high school seniors from around the state will come together later this year for the 84th annual Mountaineer Boys State.

It’s a week-long summer experience to give boys the opportunity to learn about different career paths and to create leaders.

Attendees will be able to run for public office and work in banking jobs or emergency responders.

Leaders at the camp think it’s a good way for these kids to get a better understanding of the challenges they could face in these jobs.

Robbie Robinson with the American Legion Mountaineer Boys State Program talked about the leadership skills they can learn while at the camp.

“We have a lot of guest speakers that come into the camp that will guide boys that if they’re interested in a particular subject,” Robinson said. “The other thing is putting that on the resume would be good that they went to Boys State because it is a leadership camp. They do get leadership skills while they’re there.”

The camp will be held this year from June 11 through June 17. Applications are still being accepted.

