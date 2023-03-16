Mrs. Betty Marie Curtis, 89 years of age of Bridgeport, WV passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, WV.

She was born November 28, 1933, the daughter of the late Cecil and Edna Reger Bunner.

She was preceded by her husband James M. Curtis in 2015. She is survived by her daughter Patty Nuzum and her husband Don of Bridgeport, WV; two sons Tim Curtis and his wife Roseann and John Curtis and his wife Robin both of Bridgeport, WV; nine grandchildren Jessica Peterman and her husband Jonathan and their children Wyatt, Abby and Ella, Curtis Nuzum and his wife Kelly and their daughter Kiley, Jamie Curtis, Jeremie Curtis and son Anthony, Matthew Mace and son Matthew II, Melissa Pumphrey and her husband Joey and their daughter Emily, Jeremy Shipp, Josh Trickett and his sons Madix and Broox and great grandson Brycen Curtis. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter Erica Curtis; a great grandson Riley Peterman; three brothers Carroll, Raymond and Hobert Bunner and two sisters Mildred Myers and Lola Wilcox.

Betty graduated from Buckhannon Upshur High School. Following high school, she began a long career with C&P Telephone Company as an operator and retired from Bell Atlantic as a drawing clerk in the engineering department. As an employee of the telephone company, she was active with the Telephone Pioneers. She had passion and commitment for the Pioneers supporting the annual fundraiser at North Bend State Park for the special needs community. She was a longtime member of Bridgeport United Methodist Church. Her active lifestyle had her walking the community trails and parks and bowling in the C&P Telephone Bowling League at Compton Lanes. She found peace being outside with her flowers especially in the spring with the growing of daffodils. Betty was a giver of her time to help others and frequently made family dinners to celebrate her family. She had a warm open heart and a quiet spirit. She will be missed by her family and friends.

Friends will be received at the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV on Friday from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM and on Saturday from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM. The funeral service will be celebrated in the funeral home on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM with Reverend Dr. Ken A. Ramsey presiding. The interment will follow in Heavener Cemetery, Buckhannon, WV.

Condolences may be extended to the family www.fordfuneralhomes.com.

The Curtis family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, Bridgeport, WV.

