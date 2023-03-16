Clarksburg City Council voting to issue millions to water board project

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg City Council will be holding a crucial vote for the water board Thursday evening.

The council may be offering up to $3 million in bonds for designing new plumbing infrastructure.

These bonds will help the Clarksburg Water Board cover costs as it begins the first stages of its $85 million multi-year overhaul.

While the CWB is a separate entity from the city government, Clarksburg’s mayor says it’s important for them to work together.

“We do not want any delay in getting this project underway, and it’s a much-needed project. Our city has old infrastructure, old water lines, old sewer lines, so we have to address those issues before they become an even bigger problem,” said Clarksburg Mayor Jim Marino.

The CWB said the estimated cost for the design project should be completed by the end of the month.

The city council meeting is being held Thursday night at 6 p.m.

