Crews extinguish fire, Rt. 250 remains shut down

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METZ, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (3/16/23 at 6:10 p.m.)

Officials with the Marion County 911 Center said a brush fire that led to Rt. 250 being closed has been put out.

However, there is no word on when the road will be reopened.

Officials said it started as a vehicle fire that spread to a structure, which in turn grew into a brush fire.

Crews have been on the scene since around 4 p.m.

No one has been taken to the hospital from the blaze, officials said.

ORIGINAL STORY (3/16/23 at 5 p.m.)

Emergency crews responded to a fire in Marion County Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded to the fire off of Rt. 250, or Husky Highway, near Big Run Rd. in Metz around 3 p.m., according to the Marion County 911 Center.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

5 News has a reporter heading to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Elementary School in Morgantown
5 INVESTIGATES: 911 call was made about student abuse at North Elementary
Police on scene of reported shooting outside Grafton, WV
Police respond to reported shooting outside Grafton
Paul Wilburn
Morgantown man threatens to shoot city clerks, police say
Roy Lahman
Man charged with threatening officer while being arrested
15-year-old Jenna Tollet is missing from Groveport, Ohio, according to a release.
Authorities searching for missing teen last known to be in Bridgeport

Latest News

Clarksburg City Council voting to issue millions to water board project
Clarksburg City Council voting to issue millions to water board project
Sediment collecting in Maple Lake
NCWV Airport yet to be served lawsuit from Maple Lake
NCWV Airport yet to be served lawsuit from Maple Lake
Marshall University's athletic director speak out about son on scene of fatal shooting