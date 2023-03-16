Crews extinguish fire, Rt. 250 remains shut down

METZ, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (3/16/23 at 6:10 p.m.)

Officials with the Marion County 911 Center said a brush fire that led to Rt. 250 being closed has been put out.

However, there is no word on when the road will be reopened.

Officials said it started as a vehicle fire that spread to a structure, which in turn grew into a brush fire.

Crews have been on the scene since around 4 p.m.

No one has been taken to the hospital from the blaze, officials said.

ORIGINAL STORY (3/16/23 at 5 p.m.)

Emergency crews responded to a fire in Marion County Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded to the fire off of Rt. 250, or Husky Highway, near Big Run Rd. in Metz around 3 p.m., according to the Marion County 911 Center.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

5 News has a reporter heading to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

