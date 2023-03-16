Delma Jean Skinner, 89, of Roanoke, went Home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, under the compassionate care of St. Joseph’s Nursing Care Facility in Buckhannon.

Delma was born in Weston on April 6, 1933, a daughter of the late John Lee Foster and Muriel Marie “Macel” Hickman Foster. In addition to her parents, Delma was preceded in death by one brother, Lynn Foster; one brother-in-law, Charles G. Kerns; one sister-in-law, Shirley Foster; one niece, Penny Newhouse; and one great-nephew, Benjamin Hamrick.

On August 17, 1951, Delma married the love of her life, Roy Lee Skinner, and together they shared nearly sixty-eight wonderful years before his passing on May 30, 2019. They have now been reunited to share eternity.

Forever cherishing their memories of Delma are one sister, Velinda Kay Kerns of Little River, SC; one brother, Roger Foster of Horner; and several nieces and nephews who will all miss her dearly.

Delma retired from the Lewis County Board of Education where she worked for over thirty years as a secretary at Central Elementary School. She was a member of the Oil Creek United Methodist Church in Roanoke. Delma volunteered her time to the food pantry at church. She loved to garden and tend to her flowers. In her free-time she enjoyed reading. Delma will be deeply missed by all who loved and cared for her.

Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Robert Mitchell officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Delma Jean Skinner. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

