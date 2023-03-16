Dog found with gunshot wound ready to be adopted

(Facebook: Tucker County Animal Shelter)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - Brendan, the dog that was found in the woods tangled to a tree with a gunshot wound to its face, is finally up for adoption.

Brendan, or “Bucky,” was found tangled to a tree with a shell casing in his neck.

Authorities said it was indicative that someone unsuccessfully tried to kill him.

Dog found with gunshot wound, Tucker Co. Animal Shelter accepting donations

The Tucker County Animal Shelter, expecting a high vet bill, began accepting donations to help cover his expenses.

Within days, enough money was raised to cover all of the shelter’s outstanding vet expenses, including Brendan’s vet bill.

Donations flood in as dog recovers from being shot in the face

He was discharged from veterinary care earlier this week, and the animal shelter says they have not received an application for him to be adopted yet.

Anyone wanting to fill out an application to adopt Brendan or any other animal at the Tucker County Animal Shelter can click here.

