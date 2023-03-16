Dog found with gunshot wound ready to be adopted

PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - Brendan, the dog that was found in the woods tangled to a tree with a gunshot wound to its face, is finally up for adoption.

Brendan, or “Bucky,” was found tangled to a tree with a shell casing in his neck.

Authorities said it was indicative that someone unsuccessfully tried to kill him.

The Tucker County Animal Shelter, expecting a high vet bill, began accepting donations to help cover his expenses.

Within days, enough money was raised to cover all of the shelter’s outstanding vet expenses, including Brendan’s vet bill.

He was discharged from veterinary care earlier this week, and the animal shelter says they have not received an application for him to be adopted yet.

Anyone wanting to fill out an application to adopt Brendan or any other animal at the Tucker County Animal Shelter can click here.

