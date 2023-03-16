Fairmont State selects 2023 Presidential Scholarship winners

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three incoming Fairmont State University freshmen have been selected as recipients of the Charles J. McClain Presidential Scholarship, Fairmont State’s premier academic scholarship.

The following students are this year’s Presidential Scholars and will be joining the campus this fall:

Hailey Jordan, of Fairmont Senior High School in Fairmont

Sophie Stuart, of Jefferson High School in Charles Town

Jayden Sharps, of Scott High School in Madison

Jordan will be joining Fairmont State’s Elementary Education program and focusing specifically on special education. She also plans to explore different student organizations and all that Fairmont State’s campus has to offer.

“Being named a recipient of the Charles J. McClain Presidential Scholarship has lifted the weight of student debt off my shoulders. While I will continue volunteering and working at my job, they do not have to encapsulate my whole life,” said Jordan. “With this scholarship, I will be able to give my college career the time, attention, and dedication that it deserves. I will keep my academics a priority and my grades high, while also being involved in the numerous opportunities Fairmont State University’s campus life will present.”

Stuart plans to enter the Academic Pathways Business track and work in the Office of Admissions as a student worker once she arrives on campus. Stuart also plans to pursue a master’s degree upon graduation.

“The Charles J. McClain Presidential Scholarship is a wonderful opportunity that will allow me to focus on my academics and commit to a master’s degree,” said Stuart. “I am very thankful to be given this scholarship and strive to be a great representative for Fairmont State University.”

Sharps is going to be a triple major in Political Science, National Security and Intelligence and Criminal Justice. Sharps would like to work as a U.S. diplomat with the United Nations and follow his passion for helping people worldwide upon graduation.

“Receiving this scholarship has changed my future and will provide me with the opportunity to pursue a college degree without worrying about having a financial burden above my head,” said Sharps. “Not only does this honor mean that all of my hard work has paid off, but it is also a testament that any kid from anywhere can do anything they set their mind to.”

The McClain Presidential Scholarship includes tuition, room and board and a book stipend.

Eligible candidates must:

Be a graduating senior from West Virginia

Be a PROMISE Scholarship recipient

Submit a completed Charles J. McClain Presidential Scholarship application and essay

Have a cumulative high school GPA of 3.5 or higher

Have an ACT composite of 26 or higher or 1260 SAT total score

Participate in on-campus interviews

First year recipients must maintain an overall GPA of a 2.75 at the end of their first year, and an overall GPA of 3.0 is required for renewal during subsequent years.

A minimum of 30 credit hours must be obtained each year of enrollment for renewal.

The Charles J. McClain Presidential Scholarship can only be awarded up to eight semesters.

Learn more about the Charles J. McClain Scholarship

