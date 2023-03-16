Fire at what the fire marshal says was a condemned Clarksburg house is under investigation

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The fire marshal says for the second time this week, a fire broke out on Washington Avenue in Clarksburg.

The marshal told 5 News the house on the 400 block of Washington Ave. was condemned.

The fire department received the call at 9 p.m. on March 15 for a smoke investigation.

The marshal says the fire is under investigation, and no further information would be released at this time.

