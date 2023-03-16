Fire at what the fire marshal says was a condemned Clarksburg house is under investigation
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The fire marshal says for the second time this week, a fire broke out on Washington Avenue in Clarksburg.
The marshal told 5 News the house on the 400 block of Washington Ave. was condemned.
The fire department received the call at 9 p.m. on March 15 for a smoke investigation.
The marshal says the fire is under investigation, and no further information would be released at this time.
