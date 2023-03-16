Maryland survives at March Madness, beats WVirginia 67-65

Maryland guard Jahmir Young (1) attempts a layup past West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell Jr. (15)...
Maryland guard Jahmir Young (1) attempts a layup past West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell Jr. (15) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., Thursday, March 16, 2023.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Maryland overcame a sluggish start and a final heave at the buzzer by Kedrian Johnson, topping West Virginia 67-65 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

Johnson led all scorers with 27 points, but his potential winner bounced off the side of the rim as the horn sounded, allowing the Terrapins (22-12) to advance in March Madness.

Maryland, led by Julian Reese with 17 points and nine rebounds, meets the winner of top-seeded Alabama and No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Saturday. Those teams met in the second game of the day at Legacy Arena.

The opening matchup between eighth-seeded Maryland and the No. 9 Mountaineers (19-15) lived up to the billing.

Maryland fell behind by 12 points in the first half before rallying to take a 32-30 lead at the break. Neither team could break away over the final 20 minutes.

A traveling call on Jahmir Young gave West Virginia a chance to tie it with a 3-pointer. But the Mountaineers could not find anyone open beyond the arc, forcing Tre Mitchell to bank it in under the basket.

Young was fouled after the inbounds but made only one of two free throws. West Virginia got the ball in the hands of the guy it wanted, only to have Johnson come up short on the buzzer beater.

In a contest that started at 11:15 a.m. local time, Maryland sleepwalked through the first 10 minutes.

The Terrapins turned it over on five of six possessions and went nearly 8 minutes without scoring. West Virginia built a 16-4 lead that could’ve been even bigger if not for poor shooting by the Mountaineers.

Finally, Maryland woke up.

The Terps stopped being so sloppy with the ball and scored 18 of the next 23 points, reclaiming the lead on Young’s 3-pointer with 6 minutes left in the opening half.

Maryland led at halftime after hitting nine of its last 13 shots, including 3 of 5 beyond the arc, to go along with 7-of-7 perfection at the foul line. More important, the Terps turned it over just two times during that span.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: Coach Bob Huggins came up short in his 26th trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Maryland: The Terps are moving on, but they can’t be as sloppy in their next NCAA game.

UP NEXT

In is last NCAA appearance two years ago, Maryland lost to Alabama in the second round.

___

AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Elementary School in Morgantown
5 INVESTIGATES: 911 call was made about student abuse at North Elementary
Police on scene of reported shooting outside Grafton, WV
Police respond to reported shooting outside Grafton
Paul Wilburn
Morgantown man threatens to shoot city clerks, police say
Roy Lahman
Man charged with threatening officer while being arrested
15-year-old Jenna Tollet is missing from Groveport, Ohio, according to a release.
Authorities searching for missing teen last known to be in Bridgeport

Latest News

A
West Virginia Mountaineers Selected For The Big Dance
FILE PHOTO of WVU men's basketball
No. 3 Kansas beats West Virginia 78-61 without ailing Self
WVU vs Kansas State
West Virginia Mountaineers Dismantle #11 Kansas State Wildcats
Ed "Possum" Harvard died on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the age of 78.
WVU basketball integrator passes away