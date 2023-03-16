Mon, Preston county high schoolers invited to see Supreme Court in action

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - High school students from Monongalia and Preston counties will be seeing the Supreme Court in action next week.

The students will attend Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia arguments in four cases on Wednesday, March 22 at the West Virginia University College of Law’s Marlyn E. Lugar courtroom.

The students were invited to participate in the Supreme Court’s LAWS, or Legal Advancement for West Virginia Students, civics education program.

Since LAWS was established in 1999, more than 6,500 students in 40 counties have participated.

Local attorneys visit the schools and help students study the cases ahead of the court day and then attend the arguments with the students. After the arguments are over, students have an opportunity to talk to the attorneys who argued the cases.

Students from Morgantown High School and Clay-Battelle High School will watch a 10 a.m. Rule 20 Argument in City of Charleston v. Robert Romaine, No. 21-0776, and a 10:40 a.m. Rule 19 Argument in State of West Virginia v. Tremaine Lamar Jackson, No. 21-0738.

Students from University High School and Preston County High School will watch an 11:15 a.m. Rule 20 Argument in State of West Virginia v. Justin Conner, No. 21-0323, and an 11:55 a.m. Rule 19 Argument in State of West Virginia v. Adonne A. Horton, No. 21-0532.

Documents filed in the cases are available on the West Virginia Judiciary website here.

The LAWS docket will be recorded and available on the West Virginia Judiciary YouTube channel here, so all West Virginia students have the opportunity to watch during their normal class times.

For more information on LAWS, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.