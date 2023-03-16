Morgantown man convicted of violent home invasion, sexual assault

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man could be spending decades behind bars after being convicted of a violent home invasion and sexual assault.

Robert Preacher was convicted Wednesday after a two-day trial.

A warrant for Preacher said he forced his way into a woman’s apartment and physically and sexually assaulted her.

The victim reportedly used a smart watch to call 911 during the assault.

Preacher was found guilty of several charges. He faces up to 46 years in prison at his sentencing.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Elementary School in Morgantown
5 INVESTIGATES: 911 call was made about student abuse at North Elementary
Police on scene of reported shooting outside Grafton, WV
Police respond to reported shooting outside Grafton
Paul Wilburn
Morgantown man threatens to shoot city clerks, police say
Roy Lahman
Man charged with threatening officer while being arrested
15-year-old Jenna Tollet is missing from Groveport, Ohio, according to a release.
Authorities searching for missing teen last known to be in Bridgeport

Latest News

A crash involving two tractor trailers on Rt. 19 in Summersville sent one person to the hospital.
One flown to hospital after semi rear-ends another semi
Gov. Justice designates Preston County as a HUBZone
Gov. Justice announces Big Buck Photo Contest winners
Morgantown man convicted of violent home invasion, sexual assault