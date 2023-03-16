Morgantown man convicted of violent home invasion, sexual assault

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man could be spending decades behind bars after being convicted of a violent home invasion and sexual assault.

Robert Preacher was convicted Wednesday after a two-day trial.

A warrant for Preacher said he forced his way into a woman’s apartment and physically and sexually assaulted her.

The victim reportedly used a smart watch to call 911 during the assault.

Preacher was found guilty of several charges. He faces up to 46 years in prison at his sentencing.

