NCWV Airport yet to be served lawsuit from Maple Lake

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - North Central West Virginia Airport has been involved in controversy that led to a lawsuit.

It’s over violations state officials say occurred during construction for the airport’s new terminal.

The lawsuit was filed March 3 by the “Maple Lake Club,” a Bridgeport Homeowners Association.

The lawsuit says sediment runoff from the project dirtied up the lake and caused flooding and other damage.

The Benedum Airport Authority, which oversees the airport, held a special meeting on Thursday unrelated to Maple Lake.

5 News sent a reporter to the meeting to try and get a response to the lawsuit.

However, airport officials said they have yet to be served with the court papers and declined to comment.

Officials did say they will make a statement once they are formally served.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

Maple Lake community says airport project dirtied their lake

Lawsuit filed over violations during NCWV airport construction project

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.