NCWV Airport yet to be served lawsuit from Maple Lake

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - North Central West Virginia Airport has been involved in controversy that led to a lawsuit.

It’s over violations state officials say occurred during construction for the airport’s new terminal.

The lawsuit was filed March 3 by the “Maple Lake Club,” a Bridgeport Homeowners Association.

The lawsuit says sediment runoff from the project dirtied up the lake and caused flooding and other damage.

The Benedum Airport Authority, which oversees the airport, held a special meeting on Thursday unrelated to Maple Lake.

5 News sent a reporter to the meeting to try and get a response to the lawsuit.

However, airport officials said they have yet to be served with the court papers and declined to comment.

Officials did say they will make a statement once they are formally served.

