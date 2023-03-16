Nyla Jeanette Ebbert, 81, of Jane Lew, passed away with her loving daughter Amy by her side on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg.

She was born in Weston on July 25, 1941, a daughter of the late Kenneth White and Edabelle Conrad White Rogers. In addition to her parents, Nyla was preceded in death by her step-father, Robert Rogers; and one infant son, Joseph Michael Ebbert.

Forever cherishing their memories of Nyla are four children: Paul Ebbert and wife, Lisa, of Gallatin, TN, Christopher Ebbert of Whitefish, MT, Amy Beth Hardesty and husband, Daniel, of Vienna, WV, and Heidi Blanchard and husband, Mike, of Belmont, NC; six grandchildren: Jack, Bryce, Ashley, and Austin Ebbert, and Ainsley and Grant Hardesty; one brother, Kenneth White Jr. and wife, Sharon, of Lynchburg, VA; two half-sisters: Kathy Woody and husband, Mark, and Kay Wyatt and husband, Mike, both of Buckhannon; and several nieces and nephews.

Nyla graduated from Weston High School in 1959 before attending and graduating from Glenville State College with a Master’s Degree in Education. Throughout her more than 30 years teaching in various Lewis County schools, Nyla’s favorite subject was WV History. She was a proud West Virginian and enjoyed sharing her passion for its history with her students. As a student, Nyla earned the Golden Horseshoe Award, and later, as an educator, she was awarded a second Golden Horseshoe for her extensive achievements and contributions to the program. She was a devoted member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Weston for many years. In her spare time, Nyla enjoyed sewing and building miniature doll houses and furniture. As a long-time exhibitor at the Stonewall Jackson Jubilee, she was held in high esteem, and the “Nyla Ebbert Award” was created in her honor. At her home in Jane Lew, she loved her birds, squirrels, and chipmunks, feeding them and watching them. She had a courageous spirit and will be missed dearly.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Patrick School, 224 Center Ave., Weston, WV, 26452.

Family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023. Rosary Service will begin at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church located at 210 Center Ave. in Weston at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023, with Reverend Father Douglas A. Ondeck officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Nyla Jeanette Ebbert. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

