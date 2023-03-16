One flown to hospital after semi rear-ends another semi

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash involving two tractor trailers on Rt. 19 in Summersville sent one person to the hospital.

The Summersville Fire Department responded to the accident and said the driver of the second semi was heavily entrapped.

Fire officials said the driver was extricated and flown to Summersville Regional Medical Center. Their current condition is unknown.

The accident caused a large amount of oil to spill onto the roadway, officials said.

The SFD deployed the hazardous materials unit to clean the oil up and later turned the scene over to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

