One flown to hospital after semi rear-ends another semi

A crash involving two tractor trailers on Rt. 19 in Summersville sent one person to the hospital.
A crash involving two tractor trailers on Rt. 19 in Summersville sent one person to the hospital.(Facebook: Summersville Fire Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash involving two tractor trailers on Rt. 19 in Summersville sent one person to the hospital.

The Summersville Fire Department responded to the accident and said the driver of the second semi was heavily entrapped.

A crash involving two tractor trailers on Rt. 19 in Summersville sent one person to the hospital.
A crash involving two tractor trailers on Rt. 19 in Summersville sent one person to the hospital.(Facebook: Summersville Fire Department)

Fire officials said the driver was extricated and flown to Summersville Regional Medical Center. Their current condition is unknown.

The accident caused a large amount of oil to spill onto the roadway, officials said.

The SFD deployed the hazardous materials unit to clean the oil up and later turned the scene over to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Elementary School in Morgantown
5 INVESTIGATES: 911 call was made about student abuse at North Elementary
Police on scene of reported shooting outside Grafton, WV
Police respond to reported shooting outside Grafton
Paul Wilburn
Morgantown man threatens to shoot city clerks, police say
Roy Lahman
Man charged with threatening officer while being arrested
15-year-old Jenna Tollet is missing from Groveport, Ohio, according to a release.
Authorities searching for missing teen last known to be in Bridgeport

Latest News

Morgantown man convicted of violent home invasion, sexual assault
Gov. Justice designates Preston County as a HUBZone
Gov. Justice announces Big Buck Photo Contest winners
Morgantown man convicted of violent home invasion, sexual assault