Raleigh County man arrested in Nicholas County

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Raleigh County man is facing charges in Nicholas County for one count of solicitation of a minor via computer, one count of soliciting a minor and traveling to engage the minor in prohibited sexual activities, and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

According to the Nicholas County criminal complaint, on Sunday, March 12, West Virginia State Police Trooper N.D. Hall arrested Marcus DaShawn Givens, 30, of Beckley.

The complaint said that Givens was messaging the 15-year-old victim on Facebook and through text messages describing the sexual activity he planned to engage in with the victim.Givens traveled from Beckley to meet the victim at Summersville Lake Retreat and Lighthouse in Mount Nebo, Nicholas County, West Virginia, where he would be dropped off by his transportation.

Givens’ driver, Mitch Waters, was stopped by tpr. Hall and trp. L.L. Cox and provided information to the officers as to where he had dropped the alleged off and was then detained.

Givens was located walking through a resident’s yard and was taken into custody.

Once Givens was transported to the Summersville Detachment of the WVSP, he agreed to provide a statement. He then admitted to knowingly sending sexual related messages to the underage victim and to obtaining a ride to the pre-set location to meet the victim.

Givens is currently at Central Regional Jail with a bond set at $50,000.

