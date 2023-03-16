Ronald Lane Hitt Jr., 55, of Clarksburg passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport.

Ronald was born in Weston on May 3, 1967, a son of the late Ronald L. Hitt Sr. and Naomi Ruth Hitt. In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by one nephew, Chris Kelley.

Forever cherishing their memories of Ronald are his two children: Bryan Hitt and fiancé, Jessica Sypolt, of Fairmont; and Callie Phillips and husband, Michael, of Clarksburg; two grandchildren: Allana and Amelia Phillips; two sisters: Cindy Hebb and husband, Jerry, of Lost Creek, and Kaye Carpenter and husband, Keith, of Rockport, WV; two nieces: Dezirae Brady and Alisa Beavers; and one nephew, Dustin Hebb.

Ronald was a 1986 Lewis County High School graduate. He was Southern Baptist by faith. Ronald loved the Philadelphia Eagles, and was an avid West Virginia Mountaineer fan. He enjoyed fishing in the great outdoors whenever he had the chance. Most of all, he loved his children and grandchildren more than anything. Ronald will be deeply missed by all who loved and cared for him.

Ronald’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Inurnment will be held at Friendship Cemetery at a later date.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Ronald Lane Hitt Jr. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.