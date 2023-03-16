Students donate over 23,000 beverages for veterans

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Over a 100 students at Barboursville Middle School were treated to an ice cream social in March for a job well done. The Barboursville Pirate 4-H club donated over 23,000 cups of specific drinks that will go to local veterans’ homes in a program called “Beverages for Bravery”.

Local restaurant Hwy 55 provided the sweets for the kids on Wednesday afternoon and a member of the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance told WSAZ that the veterans really appreciate what the community did for them.

