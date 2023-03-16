Students donate over 23,000 beverages for veterans

A local 4-H club donated thousands of cups of beverages to different veterans' homes
By WSAZ Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Over a 100 students at Barboursville Middle School were treated to an ice cream social in March for a job well done. The Barboursville Pirate 4-H club donated over 23,000 cups of specific drinks that will go to local veterans’ homes in a program called “Beverages for Bravery”.

Local restaurant Hwy 55 provided the sweets for the kids on Wednesday afternoon and a member of the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance told WSAZ that the veterans really appreciate what the community did for them.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of reported shooting outside Grafton, WV
Police respond to reported shooting outside Grafton
North Elementary School in Morgantown
5 INVESTIGATES: 911 call was made about student abuse at North Elementary
Paul Wilburn
Morgantown man threatens to shoot city clerks, police say
Roy Lahman
Man charged with threatening officer while being arrested
FILE PHOTO of snow on the roads on Jan. 6, 2022.
Local State of Emergency in Marion County canceled

Latest News

Toni's Ice Cream in Clarksburg will reopen on April 17.
Clarksburg restaurant with decades of history reopening
WVU vs. Maryland
Watch WVU-Maryland on WDTV
Washington Ave. fire Clarksburg.
Fire at what the fire marshal says was a condemned Clarksburg house is under investigation
Tucker County vs East Hardy Highlights
Tucker County vs East Hardy Highlights
W.Va. DHHR and DEP announce drinking water working group following proposed EPA regulations
W.Va. DHHR and DEP announce drinking water working group following proposed EPA regulations