Two dead in U.S. 19 crash; roadway reopen

UPDATE 3/16/23 @ 7:05 p.m.

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people have died after a crash Thursday that involved a motorcycle on U.S. 19 South in the Summersville area, West Virginia State Police say.

The man who was operating the motorcycle was killed, as well as a female passenger. Troopers say the man turned in front of a tractor-trailer, leading to the wreck.

Troopers say the crash happened after a pursuit in the southbound lanes. The wreck was reported late afternoon near Powell Mountain.

The southbound lanes reopened just before 7 p.m.

No names have been released yet.

UPDATE 3/16/23 @ 5:50 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. 19 South is closed late Thursday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash in the Summersville area, Nicholas County 911 dispatchers say.

The crash was reported near Powell Mountain. Injuries are reported, but there is no word about the extent.

As of around 4 p.m., dispatchers say the southbound lanes could be closed for a few hours. Traffic is being diverted around the wreck site.

West Virginia State Police and fire and EMS crews are on the scene.

State police troopers are handling the investigation.

