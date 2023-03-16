Two dead in U.S. 19 crash; roadway reopen

Deadly crash closes part of U.S. 19
Deadly crash closes part of U.S. 19(WSAZ/Matt Lackritz)
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE 3/16/23 @ 7:05 p.m.

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people have died after a crash Thursday that involved a motorcycle on U.S. 19 South in the Summersville area, West Virginia State Police say.

The man who was operating the motorcycle was killed, as well as a female passenger. Troopers say the man turned in front of a tractor-trailer, leading to the wreck.

Troopers say the crash happened after a pursuit in the southbound lanes. The wreck was reported late afternoon near Powell Mountain.

The southbound lanes reopened just before 7 p.m.

No names have been released yet.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

UPDATE 3/16/23 @ 5:50 p.m.

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is confirmed dead Thursday after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 19 South in the Summersville area, West Virginia State Police on the scene say.

The crash happened in the Summersville area near Powell Mountain.

The southbound lanes remain closed in that area.

We have a crew at the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

ORIGINAL STORY

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. 19 South is closed late Thursday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash in the Summersville area, Nicholas County 911 dispatchers say.

The crash was reported near Powell Mountain. Injuries are reported, but there is no word about the extent.

As of around 4 p.m., dispatchers say the southbound lanes could be closed for a few hours. Traffic is being diverted around the wreck site.

West Virginia State Police and fire and EMS crews are on the scene.

State police troopers are handling the investigation.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Elementary School in Morgantown
5 INVESTIGATES: 911 call was made about student abuse at North Elementary
A crash involving two tractor trailers on Rt. 19 in Summersville sent one person to the hospital.
One flown to hospital after semi rear-ends another semi
Ryan Clark, 34, pleaded guilty on March 1 to felony charges of second-degree rape, molestation...
Man to be chemically castrated after pleading guilty to raping a juvenile
Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Justice speaks out about State Police allegations
MGN Online
Crews extinguish fire, Rt. 250 remains shut down

Latest News

Fairmont Senior Highlights vs North Marion
Fairmont Senior Highlights vs North Marion
Elkins Highlights vs Ripley
Elkins Highlights vs Ripley
The Masontown Volunteer Fire Department received a grant to help with training and equipment...
Masontown Volunteer Fire Department receives grant
Clarksburg City Council voting to issue millions to water board project
Clarksburg City Council voting to issue millions to water board project