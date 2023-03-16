Warm Thursday, then rain on St. Patrick’s Day

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This afternoon will be much warmer than the past few days, and skies will be partly sunny as well. Then tomorrow, rain will push into our region. Find out those details in the video above!

Today, a high-pressure system will move east of our region, lifting warm air from the south into our region. As a result, temperatures will reach the low-60s in the lowlands and upper-50s in the highlands, about 10 degrees above-average for this time of year. Winds will also come from the southwest at 5-15 mph, and skies will be partly cloudy, with clouds increasing from the west. Overnight, our region will be cloudy, but aside from a chance of an isolated shower, our region will remain dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the mid-40s. Then around 6 AM tomorrow morning, rain showers will push in ahead of a cold front out west. Not much rain is expected from these showers, but more rain showers will push in throughout the morning and afternoon hours, even becoming a steady rain at times. The steady, light rain will push out by 8 PM, leaving total rainfall accumulations of 0.2″ to 0.3″ across our region. So not much rain is expected, but don’t be surprised if you see some rain when heading out. Besides that, winds will come from the southwest at 5-15 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-50s. Then over the weekend, a high-pressure system from the northern states will bring cool, dry air into West Virginia, resulting in highs in the upper-30s and partly cloudy skies. So this weekend will be chilly. Models then suggest that most of next week will bring highs in the 50s and partly sunny skies, and it’s not until the end of next week that rain chances return. So most of next week will be seasonable and clear. In short, today will be the warmest day of the week, St. Patrick’s Day will involve some light rain, and the weekend will be chilly, before mild conditions return next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies, with clouds increasing throughout the afternoon. South-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 63.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with a chance of an isolated shower late-overnight. South-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 50.

Friday: Rain showers in the morning, becoming steady rainfall during the late-morning and afternoon hours. Leftover showers should push out by the early evening hours. Southwest winds of 10-20 mph. High: 57.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. Westerly winds of 10-20 mph. High: 42.

