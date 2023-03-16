Watch WVU-Maryland on WDTV

The Mountaineers take on the Maryland Terrapins and you can catch all the action only on WDTV.
WVU vs. Maryland
WVU vs. Maryland(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For West Virginia University fans, the biggest game of the NCAA tournament is the first game of the tournament.

The Mountaineers take on the Maryland Terrapins and you can catch all the action only on WDTV.

Tipoff from Birmingham is set for 12:15 p.m. ET.

The 5 Sports team will also have highlights of the game throughout the evening.

